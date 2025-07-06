Snider (forearm) began a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, giving up two hits and no walks in one scoreless inning. He struck out one.

Snider threw 12 pitches in his return to game action, entering the final stages of his recovery from a right forearm flexor strain. It's unclear if the Mariners have an eye toward having him rejoin the major-league roster before the All-Star break, but the right-hander will figure to need a handful of rehab outings before being activated from the injured list. Before going down on June 4, Snider held a 5.47 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB with four holds across 26.1 innings.