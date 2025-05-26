Snider recorded two outs in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Astros. He allowed one walk and struck out one.

A steady campaign continues for Snider, who's now registered at least one punchout in each of his last eight appearances. The 29-year-old right-hander has turned in seven scoreless outings among his last 10 games, during which he owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB covering 10.2 innings. Snider has four holds to zero save opportunities this season, so he's set to continue serving as a setup man for lights-out closer Andres Munoz in the future.