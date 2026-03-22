Cubs' Collin Snider: Sent to minors camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs reassigned Snider to minor-league camp Sunday.
Snider made 24 regular-season appearances in the big leagues with Seattle in 2025, but he lost his spot on the 40-man roster in August and then signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs over the winter. The veteran righty was unable to secure a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen and is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Iowa.
More News
-
Cubs' Collin Snider: Signs MiLB pact with Cubs•
-
Mariners' Collin Snider: Passes through waivers•
-
Mariners' Collin Snider: Activated off IL, DFA'd by Tridents•
-
Mariners' Collin Snider: Sent on rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Mariners' Collin Snider: Placed on injured list•
-
Mariners' Collin Snider: Steady run as setup man•