The Mariners outrighted Snider to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Snider was activated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment Wednesday but will end up sticking around in the organization after clearing waivers. The right-handed reliever has made 24 appearances out of the Seattle bullpen this season, logging a 5.47 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB in 26.1 innings.