The Mariners reinstated Snider (forearm) from the 15-day injured list before designating him for assignment Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Snider was serving as the Mariners' setup man before landing on the 15-day IL in early June due to a right forearm flexor strain. He was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment in early July, but he will not be part of the big club's bullpen moving forward after the Mariners acquired Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates on Wednesday.