Cubs' Collin Snider: Signs MiLB pact with Cubs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs signed Snider to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.
Snider had a breakout 2024 season in Seattle but struggled with the Mariners in 2025, collecting a 5.47 ERA and 24:6 K:BB over 26.1 innings. He missed time around midseason with a flexor strain but is healthy now.
