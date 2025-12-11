default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Cubs signed Snider to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

Snider had a breakout 2024 season in Seattle but struggled with the Mariners in 2025, collecting a 5.47 ERA and 24:6 K:BB over 26.1 innings. He missed time around midseason with a flexor strain but is healthy now.

More News