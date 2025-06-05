The Mariners placed Snider on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right forearm flexor strain.

After starting the year with a 3.52 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 23 innings, Snider has given up nine runs (seven earned) in only 3.1 frames across his last three appearances, and it's possible his forearm had something to do with his sudden drop in performance. He'll spend at least the next 15 days on the shelf; meanwhile, Casey Legumina will come up from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the vacancy in the Mariners' bullpen.