Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Cleared to throw

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Burnes (elbow/side) was cleared to begin a throwing program Friday after an MRI showed signs of healing, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Burnes has been on the injured list since June 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, though his time on the shelf was extended when he suffered a teres major strain while throwing to live hitters last month. Now that he's made encouraging progress in his recovery from both injuries, he's been given the green light to restart a throwing progam. It will take him a while to ramp up after missing more than a full season, though the team hasn't yet shut the door on Burnes returning before the end of the year.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!