Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Completes bullpen session

Burnes (elbow/teres major) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session in Arizona on Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Burnes has been sidelined for the entirety of the 2026 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a subsequent teres major strain that shut him down from throwing in early June. The right-hander appears to be on track for an early September return to action with the Diamondbacks. Manager Torey Lovullo was asked about a potential return by Sept. 1 for Burnes on Tuesday, stating, "maybe a very short time after that."