Burnes (elbow/shoulder) tossed two perfect innings in a rehab start Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Burnes needed just 17 pitches (10 strikes) to record six outs in the minor-league outing, his first game action at any level since he underwent Tommy John surgery last June. The Diamondbacks plan to evaluate Burnes following Saturday's outing and could opt to bring him back from the 60-day injured list for his next appearance, even though he's not yet fully stretched out for a traditional starter's workload and would likely be limited to a relief role in that scenario.