Burnes (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Burnes is expected to throw two innings and 35 pitches for the Aces. If all goes well, manager Torey Lovullo will make a decision as to whether the right-hander should rejoin the Diamondbacks for his season debut. Given where his workload is at, Burnes would only be able to give Arizona three innings (45 pitches), but with an extra roster spot in September, the team would have bullpen coverage.