Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Set for evaluation in early July

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Burnes is expected to receive follow-up imaging on his elbow in the first or second week of July, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After facing hitters May 29 for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery June 11, 2025, Burnes reported discomfort following the workout and was diagnosed with a teres major strain. He'll remain shut down from activity for at least another week or two, but he could be cleared to resume a throwing progression if his imaging shows improvement. Burnes will presumably need a lengthy ramp-up period once getting the green light to throw, so he would appear unlikely to make it back from the 60-day injured list until the second half of August or possibly September.