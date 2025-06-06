Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Slated for Tommy John surgery
Burnes (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
Burnes landed on the injured list Tuesday due to inflammation in his right elbow, and after receiving multiple opinions on his injury, he'll elect to go under the knife to address the issue. His surgery will put an abrupt end to his 2025 season, and he'll finish the year with a 2.66 ERA and 1.17 WHIP alongside a 63:26 K:BB across 64.1 innings (11 starts). He's likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign as well.
