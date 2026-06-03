Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Suffers setback

Manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Burnes (elbow) has been shut down from throwing after suffering a teres major strain, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Burnes has been throwing to live hitters over the past couple of weeks while working his way back from a Tommy John procedure he underwent last June, and he reportedly felt something in his side/shoulder during his last session. The team is hopeful that the 31-year-old righty will still be able to return sometime in September, though a more precise timeline will likely take shape once he's cleared to restart his throwing program.