Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Throwing bullpen session Tuesday

Burnes (elbow/teres major) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Burnes suffered a teres major strain while throwing to hitters in June, delaying his Tommy John surgery rehab. He resumed throwing on flat ground July 10 and is now ready to get back on a mound again. A plan for Burnes to face hitters again will be mapped out following Tuesday's mound work. Burnes is aiming to rejoin the Diamondbacks by early September, though that might be optimistic given where he's at in his throwing program.