Carroll went 2-for-3 with two walks, a triple, a stolen base and was caught stealing in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Nationals.

Carroll was removed from Sunday's game with discomfort in his left side, but he was ready to go Tuesday after an MRI came back clean. He led off the game with a walk, stole second base, then trotted in on Ketel Marte's home run. Carroll later tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly. The 2023 Rookie of the Year's season-opening slump has started to lift; he's 16-for-47 (.340) with four doubles, two triples, nine walks, four steals and 16 runs scored over the last 12 games.