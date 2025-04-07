Carroll went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals.
Carroll tripled to lead off the game and eventually scored then added a single and double. Seven of his 11 hits have gone for extra bases, and Carroll sports a .641 slugging percentage through 10 games.
