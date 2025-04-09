Carroll went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Baltimore. He was also hit by a pitch.

Carroll tied the game at 2-2 with a leadoff home run in the third inning. The homer was the outfielder's fourth of the season and the sixth extra-base hit over the last five contests. Carroll has reached base safely in all 12 games, either by hit, walk or HBP.