Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said in an interview on 98.7 FM in Phoenix that Carroll (side) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Carroll had to be lifted from Sunday's game against the White Sox with discomfort in his left side, but an MRI came back clean and Lovullo said the outfielder was merely dealing with some cramping. He'll be in action for the series opener in Washington on Tuesday following the team off day Monday.