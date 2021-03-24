Varsho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Varsho had a lengthy hitless streak during spring training and hit just .136 with one home run, four runs and 13 strikeouts through 17 Cactus League games. Even though Kole Calhoun (knee) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Varsho was unable to secure a job as a depth option for the Diamondbacks. The 24-year-old appeared in 37 major-league games last year and could return to the big leagues in 2021 if he's productive with Triple-A Reno.
