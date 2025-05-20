Rodriguez (shoulder) began a throwing program from 90 feet Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with left shoulder inflammation, but his ability to begin a throwing program just three days later is a positive sign. The left-hander is eligible to return to action May 31, and it's not outside the realm of possibility that he's activated after a minimum stay on the IL.