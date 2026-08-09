Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Bounces back for 11th win

Rodriguez (11-4) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Rodriguez emptied the tank for this matchup, throwing 79 of 115 pitches for strikes. On the year, he won two of his four games against the Dodgers while allowing just six runs (five earned) over 24 innings, posting a 22:6 K:BB in those starts. Rodriguez's largely been able to pitch well against tough opponents this year, which has helped him work his way to a 2.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 101:47 K:BB across 143.1 innings through 24 starts. The southpaw's next start is projected to be in Atlanta. He limited Atlanta to four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in a home start April 3.