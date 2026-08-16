Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Continues resurgent campaign

Rodriguez (12-4) earned the win over Atlanta on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five batters over six scoreless innings.

Rodriguez had a rough first inning, allowing two runs on three hits, including a Ronald Acuna homer. However, the veteran hurler bounced back impressively thereafter, at one point retiring 11 straight batters and yielding just two additional baserunners. Meanwhile, Arizona exploded for six runs across the second and third frames, sending Rodriguez to his 12th victory of the campaign -- tied for seventh-most in the majors. That's just one aspect of what has been a resurgent season for the lefty. He's at a 2.71 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 149.1 innings spanning 25 starts, with the ERA on pace to be by far the best mark of his 11-year career.