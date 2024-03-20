Rodriguez exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs due to left lat tightness.
Rodriguez seemed to be wincing on the mound while warming up ahead of the second inning, and the nature of his injury is now known. The D-backs didn't specify how severe Rodriguez's injury is, but the 30-year-old lefty will presumably sit out the Diamondbacks' next several games to recover.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Exits game early•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Up to four innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Lots of traffic in second start•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Hammered in first outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: On bump Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws on back field•