Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Earns fifth win

Rodriguez (5-1) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Giants.

Rodriguez has quality starts in four of his five outings in May, and he's earned three wins this month. He's allowed just six runs over 33.2 innings in that span, a strong rebound after some struggles in the latter half of April. The southpaw is enjoying an impressive bounce-back campaign after two years of struggles, pitching to a 2.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 49:25 K:BB through 66.1 innings over 11 starts. The walk rate (3.4 BB/9) is in line with his career norms, but a career-low BABIP (.259) has allowed him to find more success than usual. Rodriguez's next start is projected to be a tough one at home versus the Dodgers early next week.