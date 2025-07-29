Rodriguez (3-7) took the loss against the Tigers on Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Rodriguez allowed runs in four different innings, including home runs in the fourth and sixth. The long ball has become an issue for the southpaw, who's surrendered seven homers across four July outings while posting a 7.40 ERA during that span. He'll carry a 5.63 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, and 98:34 K:BB over 92.2 innings into a road matchup with the Athletics this weekend.