Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Hit around in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (3-7) took the loss against the Tigers on Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.
Rodriguez allowed runs in four different innings, including home runs in the fourth and sixth. The long ball has become an issue for the southpaw, who's surrendered seven homers across four July outings while posting a 7.40 ERA during that span. He'll carry a 5.63 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, and 98:34 K:BB over 92.2 innings into a road matchup with the Athletics this weekend.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Leaves after comebacker•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Sharp in first start after break•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Gives up two homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: No match for Royals•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: No-decision versus Marlins•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Dazzles in third win•