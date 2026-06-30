Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Keeps Giants under control

Rodriguez (7-2) allowed one run on five hits and struck out one without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win over the Giants on Monday.

Rodriguez was able to effectively pitch to contact against a Giants lineup that continues to struggle to build a rally. This was the fourth time in five games Rodriguez pitched into the seventh inning, and it's the second time all season he's avoided issuing a walk. He's now at a 2.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 71:38 K:BB through 102 innings over 17 starts. There's some risk of regression later in the season due to his career-best .247 BABIP, but Rodriguez is in the midst of his best campaign to date despite a hefty drop in strikeouts. The southpaw's next start is projected to be at home versus the Brewers over the weekend.