Rodriguez allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Sunday.

Rodriguez threw 108 pitches (63 strikes) in the outing, but the Diamondbacks' bullpen cost him his chance at a second consecutive win. After returning from a shoulder injury, Rodriguez was sharp in June, allowing seven runs (six earned) over 27.2 innings while adding a 28:9 K:BB in that span. It's a significant improvement from where he was at before the injury -- his early struggles are still evident in his season-long numbers, as he has a 5.13 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 80:27 K:BB over 72 innings across 14 starts. The southpaw is set for a home start versus the Royals next week.