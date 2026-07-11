Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Settles in after rough first inning

Rodriguez (8-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Rodriguez got off to a shaky start, allowing back-to-back home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages to begin the bottom of the first inning. It got better for Rodriguez after that, and he ended up with his fifth straight quality start after settling down. He's allowed just six runs over 32.2 innings in that span. The veteran southpaw continues to impress with a 2.29 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 79:39 K:BB through 114 innings over 19 starts this season. Rodriguez has benefited from a career-best .248 BABIP while allowing just 12 homers this season compared to 25 over 154.1 innings in 2025.