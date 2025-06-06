default-cbs-image
Rodriguez (shoulder) will start Friday's series opener against the Reds, MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez, who is on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, joined the Diamondbacks earlier this week and will be activated Friday. The left-hander's return comes at a key moment for the team, which lost Corbin Burnes (elbow) earlier this week.

