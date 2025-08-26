Rodriguez (5-8) took the loss against the Brewers on Monday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one over 2.1 innings.

The left-hander looked sharp early, retiring his first six batters, but the wheels came off in the third when the first seven Milwaukee hitters he faced reached safely. Christian Yelich delivered a bases-loaded single to drive in two runs in the inning, and Rodriguez was lifted shortly after, recording his shortest outing of the season. The veteran has now surrendered at least four earned runs in six of his last 10 starts and will take his 5.67 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 116:47 K:BB into his next scheduled start against the Dodgers, who are batting .257 versus left-handers in the second half.