Rodriguez (5-7) allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win Thursday over the Rockies.

Rodriguez didn't fare well in a no-decision versus the Rockies in Arizona last week, allowing five runs over 5.1 innings. He was much better in Colorado, limiting the damage to a Kyle Farmer solo home run in the fifth inning. Inconsistency has been the story of the year for Rodriguez, who has allowed two or fewer runs in just three of his last seven outings. He's at a 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 111:43 K:BB across 110 innings through 21 starts. The veteran southpaw is projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.