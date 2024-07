High-A Hillsboro reinstated Groover (wrist) from its 60-day injured list Friday.

Groover has played in both of Hillsboro's first two games out of the All-Star break, going 2-for-9 with a double and a walk to bring his slash line to .320/.393/.360 through his first seven contests at the High-A level this season. The 22-year-old third baseman had been on the shelf since April 11 with a broken left wrist that required surgery.