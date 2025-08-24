McCann will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Though he's included in the lineup for the series finale, McCann was on the bench for the previous two games and appears to have moved into the No. 2 role at catcher after Gabriel Moreno (finger) made his long-awaited return from the 60-day injured list Friday. McCann has been a serviceable replacement since he signed with Arizona in late June, slashing .247/.337/.403 with three home runs and nine RBI through his first 29 games with the team.