Murphy went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

Murphy has gotten the starting nod in four of the last seven games, and he's gone deep in three of those. The 27-year-old has a .260 average to go along with seven home runs and 15 RBI in just 73 at-bats and has established himself as the top option behind the plate in Arizona over Alex Avila and Jeff Mathis.