Naylor isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Naylor will get a chance to catch his breath Saturday after logging three consecutive multi-hit games. Pavin Smith will fill the void at first base while Ketel Marte serves as the DH, opening up second base for Jordan Lawlar.
