The Diamondbacks will not trade Marte this offseason, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Diamondbacks have fielded trade interest in Marte throughout the offseason, but general manager Mike Hazen indicated recently that there was a soft deadline at which point the club would no longer consider offers, and evidently it's reached that point. Marte slashed .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs in 2025 and is owed $102.5 million over the next six seasons. He'll be back at second base for Arizona in 2026.