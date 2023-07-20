Ginkel earned a save against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over one inning.

Ginkel's second save in as many days didn't come easily, as he faced the top of Atlanta's order and gave up a run on a double, a walk and a wild pitch. However, he was allowed to close out the victory despite seeing the tying run to come to the plate, which speaks to manager Torey Lovullo's trust in him. Ginkel has earned that trust with a 2.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB over 37.2 innings on the campaign. It may be premature to anoint him the Diamondbacks' full-time closer, but with Scott McGough having given up six runs over 1.1 frames since the All-Star break and having not recorded a save since July 1, Ginkel is likely the best Arizona bullpen option for fantasy managers chasing saves.