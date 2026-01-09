Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Reaches deal with D-Backs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ginkel (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Diamondbacks to avoid arbitration Thursday, Jack Sommers of DBacks of SI reports.
Ginkel is in the final year of arbitration eligibility, and he earned a modest raise of $300,000 from 2025. He was shut down for the season in early August, and it's unclear whether he'll be ready to throw at the start of spring training.
