Ginkel (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Ginkel, whose shoulder injury surfaced late in spring training, has thrown a couple of sessions and is ready to face live batters. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said it's likely that Ginkel will throw a rehab game before being activated.
