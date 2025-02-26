Nelson (shoulder) retired two batters and was charged with two earned runs on three hits while striking out one in Tuesday's 4-2 Cactus League loss to the Cubs.

Making his spring debut after he had been sidelined since last April while he recovered from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, Nelson perhaps unsurprisingly struggled with his command. He served up home runs to two of the five batters he faced and was charged with a blown save after giving up a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. The southpaw possesses a spot on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster, but since he has two minor-league options remaining, he could open the season at Triple-A Reno if the organization determines he needs more time to knock off some rust coming out of the spring.