Nelson (back) threw in a game setting at Arizona's training facility and appears to be on the verge of returning from the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks will evaluate Nelson's response to the session Tuesday and get him back "as quickly as possible," per manager Torey Lovullo. This was Nelson's second notable activity after the left-hander kicked off a rehab assignment Friday.
