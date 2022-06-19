Weaver (1-1) took the loss during Saturday's 11-1 defeat at the hands of the Twins, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Making his first start of 2022, Weaver retired six of seven through two innings, but everything fell apart in the third. The 28-year-old surrendered six runs on six hits, then was sent back out for the fourth and permitted three more runs on four hits before being relieved. In limited work this year, Weaver has allowed 11 runs on 19 baserunners with nine strikeouts in 7.1 innings. He's currently slated to start against Detroit next weekend, though another poor outing could get Weaver relegated to long relief.