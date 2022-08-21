Bumgarner (6-13) took the loss during Saturday's 16-7 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Bumgarner was provided two leads but gave both back and departed with one on and one out in the sixth with the game tied at 4-4. Reliever Noe Ramirez allowed inherited runner Tommy Edman to score, putting Bumgarner in line for his third straight loss. During the recent poor streak, the 33-year-old has surrendered 26 total runs (24 earned) across 28.2 innings and has incurred four losses in five turns. Bumgarner carries a 4.53 ERA and 1.43 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come next weekend against the White Sox.