Bumgarner (2-6) went five innings in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two.

Bumgarner now has a loss in four straight games, but his ERA actually dropped to 3.50 after the outing because only one of the three runs he allowed was earned. This was the third game in a row where Bumgarner got zero run support from the Diamondbacks' offense. He was mostly inefficient in the game, throwing 91 pitches in five innings, 57 of which were strikes. The veteran lefty's last win was May 10, so he might have to make some adjustments to turn things around before his next start.