Bumgarner's fastball averaged 88.9 MPH during his five-inning start Sunday against Houston, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
There were many positives for Bumgarner on Sunday with increased velocity being one of them. His fastball average was 88.1 MPH entering the contest. His cutter (84.3, up from 83.3) and curveball (77.4, up from 76.8) also were up over five shutout innings. The left-hander commanded well and allowed little hard contact. Just two balls were hit at 95 MPH or higher. It was a rare positive feeling about 2020 for Bumgarner, who will make his final start Saturday at home against Colorado.
