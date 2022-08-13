Melancon tweaked his delivery since Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo added other relievers to the closer mix, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. "I've been always trying to tweak things to be better," Melancon said.

Melancon said the changes are barely perceptible to the naked eye and involve tightening his torso and creating more tension throughout his body to hone his command. "I'm creating more down angle, or cut, on the ball," Melancon said. "And just less stress on the shoulder, creating more tension throughout." The changes, however small, have worked for the right-hander. In the three outings since the role change, Melancon has allowed one hit and three walks with three strikeouts over three scoreless innings, which includes two saves.