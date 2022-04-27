Melancon saved Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers, recording a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
After Arizona took the lead in the bottom of the eighth, Melancon was brought in to secure the victory and made quick work of the bottom of Los Angeles order on just seven pitches. The veteran closer has now converted all three of his saves in his last four appearances, but failed to record a strikeout for the sixth time in seven appearances this season.
