Melancon struck out two and did not allow a baserunner to earn the save Saturday against the Mets.

Melancon was called upon to protect a one-run lead, and he had no trouble doing so to pick up his first save of the season. He retired the Mets in order, and generated swinging strikeouts against the final two batters he faced. Though this was his first save, Melancon has made four appearances this season, allowing one earned run across four frames. He appears to be locked into the closer role.