Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Allows one earned run

Kelly did not factor into the decision Friday, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks over five innings against St. Louis.

The Cardinals tallied two unearned runs on two hits, a walk and an error during the opening frame, but Kelly then kept St. Louis off the board until JJ Wetherholt's solo homer during the fifth inning. The veteran right-hander was unable to extend his win streak to three games, but he continued a strong run of form with a 2.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across his last 17 innings. Kelly still has a lot of work to do to bring down his 5.20 ERA and 1.49 WHIP for the campaign.